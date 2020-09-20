WINIEWICZ - Margaret A.

(nee Zygaj)

September 16, 2020, of Lancaster, NY. Beloved wife of 48 years, to the day of John E. Winiewicz; loving mother of Amy (Ronald) Moberg, and Kristin (Jason) Boorman; cherished grandmother of Andrew and Allison Moberg, Jackson, Evan and Josslyn Boorman; dear sister of Lawrence (Debbie), John (Kim), and Edward Zygaj; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation will be private. All are cordially invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Monday (tomorrow) at 10 AM, in Fourteen Holy Helpers RC Church. Interment in the Parish cemetery. Donations to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., are appreciated. Arrangements by KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 677-2727







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.