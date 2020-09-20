Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Margaret A. WINIEWICZ
WINIEWICZ - Margaret A.
(nee Zygaj)
September 16, 2020, of Lancaster, NY. Beloved wife of 48 years, to the day of John E. Winiewicz; loving mother of Amy (Ronald) Moberg, and Kristin (Jason) Boorman; cherished grandmother of Andrew and Allison Moberg, Jackson, Evan and Josslyn Boorman; dear sister of Lawrence (Debbie), John (Kim), and Edward Zygaj; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation will be private. All are cordially invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Monday (tomorrow) at 10 AM, in Fourteen Holy Helpers RC Church. Interment in the Parish cemetery. Donations to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., are appreciated. Arrangements by KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 677-2727


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.