ARNOLD - Margaret "Etta"
November 19, 2020. Wife of the late Wesley Arnold; survived by her children Heather Arnold, Laurie (late John) Beck, Christopher Arnold, and Brian (Kelly) Arnold; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; sister of Edwina (late Bill) Ruffner; brother-in-law James Darrah; dear cousins in Scotland, Etta and Joan; and several special nieces and nephews; predeceased by siblings Maude Darrah and Charles Gray. Per her wishes there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be at a later date. Memorial donations to the YMCA Wesley Arnold Scholarship Fund, Niagara Hospice, or to a charity of ones choice would be appreciated. Please visit www.pruddenandkandt.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 21, 2020.