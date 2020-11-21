Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Margaret "Etta" ARNOLD
ARNOLD - Margaret "Etta"
November 19, 2020. Wife of the late Wesley Arnold; survived by her children Heather Arnold, Laurie (late John) Beck, Christopher Arnold, and Brian (Kelly) Arnold; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; sister of Edwina (late Bill) Ruffner; brother-in-law James Darrah; dear cousins in Scotland, Etta and Joan; and several special nieces and nephews; predeceased by siblings Maude Darrah and Charles Gray. Per her wishes there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be at a later date. Memorial donations to the YMCA Wesley Arnold Scholarship Fund, Niagara Hospice, or to a charity of ones choice would be appreciated. Please visit www.pruddenandkandt.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.