COFFED - Margaret C.
Of Lancaster NY, October 30, 2020. Beloved wife of Steve Coffed; loving mother of Paige Coffed; dearest sister of Tina, Pam, Rick and Sue; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster Wednesday from 3-7 PM with Funeral Services being held privately with the family. Share condolences at: www.wendelandloecherinc.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 3, 2020.