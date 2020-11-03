Menu
Margaret C. COFFED
1966 - 2020
BORN
November 21, 1966
DIED
October 30, 2020
COFFED - Margaret C.
Of Lancaster NY, October 30, 2020. Beloved wife of Steve Coffed; loving mother of Paige Coffed; dearest sister of Tina, Pam, Rick and Sue; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster Wednesday from 3-7 PM with Funeral Services being held privately with the family. Share condolences at: www.wendelandloecherinc.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY 14086
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
We're so sorry to hear of Margaret's passing ~ please know our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Amy Amaral
Family
November 2, 2020
We are so sort for your loss. Our prayers go out to you and your family.
Scott & Kathy Patrzyk
Friend
November 2, 2020
Sending our condolences and love. We are here for anything you need.
Anthony and Angela Astrup
Family
November 2, 2020
So sorry for your wife's passing. But like mine she is now pain free. Keep the good memories, Keep her in your heart. Make her proud by raising a wonderful daughter.
Paul Rohmer. (Rip Kris)


Paul Rohmer
Coworker
November 2, 2020