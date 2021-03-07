Menu
Margaret G. "Gretta" CASTANO
CASTANO - Margaret G. "Gretta" (nee O'Connor)
February 18, 2021, beloved wife of the late Anthony Castano, dear mother of Thomas (Karen) Castano and Bonnie Dixon; loving grandmother of Anthony (Kristen) Castano, Chase Castano, and great-grandmother of Ava and Anthony; sister of Bernard (Cathy) O'Connor and Elizabeth (late Gerard) McNamee; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Gretta was a longtime employee of Wegmans on Dick Rd., Depew. Memorials may be made in Gretta's name to the Alzheimer's Association or the Erie County SPCA. Share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gretta´s friends at Wegmans will always remember her with a smile. She always greeted you warmly and an invitation to be her dance partner to the music she would supply. She was the best- Mike Keating (division manager)
Mike Keating
March 7, 2021
Bonnie and family your mom was the sweetest person!! I am glad I knew her. May she Rest In Peace!! So sorry for your loss!!!
Michaeline White
March 7, 2021
Dear Bonnie, Tom and Karen, Gretta was an inspiration touching so many lives. Her memories will be cherished forever. Love and miss her, Diane
Diane Vanaker
March 7, 2021
What a joy she was, never saw her without a smile. Rest in peace Gretta you made heaven a sweeter place just like you made Wegmans.
John Russillio
March 7, 2021
