CASTANO - Margaret G. "Gretta" (nee O'Connor)February 18, 2021, beloved wife of the late Anthony Castano, dear mother of Thomas (Karen) Castano and Bonnie Dixon; loving grandmother of Anthony (Kristen) Castano, Chase Castano, and great-grandmother of Ava and Anthony; sister of Bernard (Cathy) O'Connor and Elizabeth (late Gerard) McNamee; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Gretta was a longtime employee of Wegmans on Dick Rd., Depew. Memorials may be made in Gretta's name to the Alzheimer's Association or the Erie County SPCA. Share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com