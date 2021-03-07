CASTANO - Margaret G. "Gretta" (nee O'Connor)
February 18, 2021, beloved wife of the late Anthony Castano, dear mother of Thomas (Karen) Castano and Bonnie Dixon; loving grandmother of Anthony (Kristen) Castano, Chase Castano, and great-grandmother of Ava and Anthony; sister of Bernard (Cathy) O'Connor and Elizabeth (late Gerard) McNamee; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Gretta was a longtime employee of Wegmans on Dick Rd., Depew. Memorials may be made in Gretta's name to the Alzheimer's Association
or the Erie County SPCA. Share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.