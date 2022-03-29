Menu
Margaret L. DeVINCENTIS
March 26, 2022. Beloved wife of Joseph A. DeVincentis; dearest mother of Kathleen (John) Lyons and Patricia (Brian) Russ; loving grandmother to Elizabeth, Julia and Johnny Lyons and Claire, Ian and Adam Russ; sister of the late Joanne Lachina and late Sylvester Cesario; sister-in-law of Amy Ann (late Ron) Wagner and Emil DeVincentis; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday, March 31st, from 3-7 PM, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 11:30 AM in St. Katharine Drexel RC Church, 135 N. Ogden St., Buffalo. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 29, 2022.
