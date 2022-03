DeVINCENTIS - Margaret L.(nee Cesario)March 26, 2022. Beloved wife of Joseph A. DeVincentis; dearest mother of Kathleen (John) Lyons and Patricia (Brian) Russ; loving grandmother to Elizabeth, Julia and Johnny Lyons and Claire, Ian and Adam Russ; sister of the late Joanne Lachina and late Sylvester Cesario; sister-in-law of Amy Ann (late Ron) Wagner and Emil DeVincentis; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday, March 31st, from 3-7 PM, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 11:30 AM in St. Katharine Drexel RC Church, 135 N. Ogden St., Buffalo. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com