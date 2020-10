GREENE - Missionary Margaret E. (nee Jones)

October 6, 2020. Beloved mother of Lois Boatwright-Brown, Vanessa Hill, Karen Campbell, Kim Elliott and Shawn Greene, grandmother and great-grandmother. Wake 2-7 PM Wednesday, at ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Ave., Funeral 11 AM, Thursday at Ephesus Ministries Church, 341 Grider St. Interment Pine Lawn Cemetery.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.