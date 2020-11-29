JOHNSON - Margaret E. (nee Bridenbaker)
Of Buffalo, NY, November 27, 2020, at age 83. Beloved wife of the late Martin Johnson; loving mother of Cheryl (John Cooper) Hulse and the late William Hulse; grandmother of William III; dear sister of William (Sandy) Bridenbaker and Lillian Regler; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant), Wednesday 3-5 PM. Please be mindful of required face coverings, social distancing at capacity restrictions that may cause delays. Private interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences shared at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.