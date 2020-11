JOHNSON - Margaret E. (nee Bridenbaker)Of Buffalo, NY, November 27, 2020, at age 83. Beloved wife of the late Martin Johnson; loving mother of Cheryl (John Cooper) Hulse and the late William Hulse; grandmother of William III; dear sister of William (Sandy) Bridenbaker and Lillian Regler; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant), Wednesday 3-5 PM. Please be mindful of required face coverings, social distancing at capacity restrictions that may cause delays. Private interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences shared at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com