Margaret F. HART
HART - Margaret F.
(nee Coakley)
May 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eugene P. Hart, Sr.; dear mother of Susan M. (late Patrick) Halliman, Eugene P. Jr. (Nancy), Michael W. (Patricia), Mary M. Carroll, Walter R. and Christopher J. (Kelly) Hart; loving grandmother of 10, great-grandmother of many and great-great-grandmother of one. Daughter of the late Dr. Walter R. and Cora (Hartnett) Coakley; sister of the late Nellie Hanes, Albert Coakley and Walter Coakley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, November 14th, at 10:30AM at Queen of Heaven Church. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
