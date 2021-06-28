FAILING - Margaret L.
Age 78, of Wheatfield, NY, on June 26, 2021. Daughter of the late Allan and Hilda (DeVantier) Grawe; preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Henry "Butch" Failing, and her brother, Daniel Grawe; survivors include her four children, Lynette Failing of North Tonawanda, Mark (Holly) Failing of Wheatfield, Keith (Noelle) Failing of Wheatfield, and Keri (Doug) Clark of Williamsville; ten grandchildren, Brianna, Madison, Chase and Summer Clark, Madison, Michael Lippa and Harper Failing, Allison, Katelyn and William Failing; a sister, Martha (dec'd Robert) Darlak; sister-in-law, Fran Grawe, both of Wheatfield; and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the DUBOIS FUNERAL HOME, 2436 Niagara Road (Bergholz), in Wheatfield on Wednesday, June 30th, from 4-7 PM. Services will be conducted on Thursday, July 1st, at 10:30 AM in St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, corner of Niagara Falls Blvd. and Ward Road, Wheatfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church. For full obituary, go online DuBois Funeral Home, facebook site; or www.duboisfuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2021.