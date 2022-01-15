Menu
Margaret A. "Peggy" FRUCK
FRUCK - Margaret A. "Peggy" (nee Wekenmann)
January 14, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Ronald; devoted mother of Daniel (Pamela), Douglas (Sarah) and the late Michelle Fruck; cherished grandmother of Sierra, Adam, Daniel, Joshua and Caroline; dear sister of the late James Wekenmann and Kathy Hamberger. Visitation Sunday, 2-6 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew, Monday, 10:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Share your memories and online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Jan
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Martha Parish
10 French Rd., Depew, NY
We are so sorry for your loss..Peg was a great sister and sister-in-law to Jim and MaryLynn.
Tim and Joyce Trautman
Friend
January 16, 2022
Gary and Barbara Van Wie
January 15, 2022
