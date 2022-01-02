GRACE - Margaret R. (nee Leffler) December 29, 2021 age 71 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of 40 years to James Grace; dearest mother of Patrick, Michael (Kim) Kimberly (Michael) Decker and Eric (Chieu Ly); loving grandmother of Kaitlynn, Courtney, Logan, Audrey, Dao, Hung and Paige. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Monday, January 3rd from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd., (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew) where funeral services will follow at 7 PM.
We are so very sorry for the sad news of Margie's sudden passing. We send our prayers for you all, wishing we could be there in person. Joe especially has many memories of the very early years of his and Margie's life together as cousins.
Joe & Ann Kinderman
Family
January 3, 2022
Jim,
My heartfelt condolences to you and your family. My favorite memories of Marge are sitting at my mom´s picnic table just talking. You´re all in my thoughts and prayers.
Amy (Wheeler) McNess