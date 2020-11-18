Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Margaret H. ENGLISH
ENGLISH - Margaret H.
November 13, 2020. Former teacher at B.U.I.L.D. Academy. Beloved daughter of late Annie V. Kimp and Clarence Davis; loving and devoted mother of Michelle A. Jones, David (Yolanda) Taylor, Peoria Arizona, Charles "JoJo" (Valerie) English; grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of three. Public walk through 9-11 AM on Thursday at ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Avenue, private family services to follow. Interment Ridge Lawn Cemetery. In compliance with NYS regulations, all are required to wear masks.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Alan R. Core Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.