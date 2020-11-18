ENGLISH - Margaret H.

November 13, 2020. Former teacher at B.U.I.L.D. Academy. Beloved daughter of late Annie V. Kimp and Clarence Davis; loving and devoted mother of Michelle A. Jones, David (Yolanda) Taylor, Peoria Arizona, Charles "JoJo" (Valerie) English; grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of three. Public walk through 9-11 AM on Thursday at ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Avenue, private family services to follow. Interment Ridge Lawn Cemetery. In compliance with NYS regulations, all are required to wear masks.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 18, 2020.