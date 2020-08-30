Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Margaret H. "Maggie" WEIBEL
WEIBEL - Margaret H. "Maggie"
(nee Vitztum)
Entered into rest August 25, 2020. Daughter of the late Michael and Margaret (Lukas); sister of Mary (Joseph) Jagodzinski and the late Michael Vitztum; dearest companion and friend of Kevin Strong; mother of Linda O'Brien, Anne (Paul) Christ and Mary Pionessa; grandmother of five and great-grandmother of two. Maggie was a Registered Nurse, having attended Canisius College and interning at Sisters of Charity Hospital. She worked at The Erie County Home & Infirmary as night head nurse and was a 3W supervisor at Brothers of Mercy for many years. She was an avid animal lover, devoted to her cat Leo and she enjoyed attending local events and was a generous contributor to fundraisers in her community. Her love of music brought her to meet her companion of 30 years, Kevin, who played bluegrass music in a band. Due to her commitment and dedication to nursing and helping others, she has donated her body to The UB Anatomical Gift Program for teaching and research programs of the School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. A private family service will be held. Please share condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.