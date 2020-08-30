WEIBEL - Margaret H. "Maggie"
(nee Vitztum)
Entered into rest August 25, 2020. Daughter of the late Michael and Margaret (Lukas); sister of Mary (Joseph) Jagodzinski and the late Michael Vitztum; dearest companion and friend of Kevin Strong; mother of Linda O'Brien, Anne (Paul) Christ and Mary Pionessa; grandmother of five and great-grandmother of two. Maggie was a Registered Nurse, having attended Canisius College and interning at Sisters of Charity Hospital. She worked at The Erie County Home & Infirmary as night head nurse and was a 3W supervisor at Brothers of Mercy for many years. She was an avid animal lover, devoted to her cat Leo and she enjoyed attending local events and was a generous contributor to fundraisers in her community. Her love of music brought her to meet her companion of 30 years, Kevin, who played bluegrass music in a band. Due to her commitment and dedication to nursing and helping others, she has donated her body to The UB Anatomical Gift Program for teaching and research programs of the School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. A private family service will be held. Please share condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.