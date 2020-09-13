KAFKA - Margaret "Marge"

(nee Saeger)

September 9, 2020 age 73 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved partner and best friend for more than 20 years to Margaret Giambrone; loving sister of Vern (Peggy) Saeger, George (Jane) Saeger and the late Ken (Arleene) Seager; loving aunt of many nieces and nephews; lifelong friend of Marsha Longo. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday, September 17th from 2-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew) Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 18th at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga at 10 AM. (Please assemble at Church) Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Margaret Kafka Class of 1990 Women Aspire Scholarship c/o Medaille College 18 Agassiz Circle Buffalo, NY 14214 Attn: College Relations.







Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.