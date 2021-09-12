KRUPinSKI - Margaret M.

(nee Szeluga)

September 7th, 2021 on their 64th wedding anniversary. Beloved wife of the late Stanley A. Krupinski; dear mother of Karen (Gary) Martz; cherished grandmother of Ryan Martz (Ashlyn Harms) and Lindsey (Andrew) Walker; daughter of the late Felix and Jane (Borynski) Szeluga; sister of Christopher Szeluga and the late Kathleen Braunscheidel; survived by dear cousins, nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Gualbert Church, 83 Gualbert Avenue (corner of Doat St.), Wednesday, September 15, at 10:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Flowers are gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo or SPCA of Erie County. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.