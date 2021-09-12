Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret M. KRUPINSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
KRUPinSKI - Margaret M.
(nee Szeluga)
September 7th, 2021 on their 64th wedding anniversary. Beloved wife of the late Stanley A. Krupinski; dear mother of Karen (Gary) Martz; cherished grandmother of Ryan Martz (Ashlyn Harms) and Lindsey (Andrew) Walker; daughter of the late Felix and Jane (Borynski) Szeluga; sister of Christopher Szeluga and the late Kathleen Braunscheidel; survived by dear cousins, nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Gualbert Church, 83 Gualbert Avenue (corner of Doat St.), Wednesday, September 15, at 10:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Flowers are gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo or SPCA of Erie County. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. John Gualbert Church
83 Gualbert Avenue (corner of Doat St.), NY
Funeral services provided by:
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sending hugs and prayers for comfort, Karen and Gary
Shelly
September 13, 2021
Karen and Family, So very sorry for your loss.
Denise (Przepasniak) Conley
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results