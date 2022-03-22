KURAS - Margaret L.

"Peggy" (nee Winans)

Of Derby, NY, entered into rest March 21, 2022, age 67. Loving wife of Anthony S. Kuras; stepmother of Todd (Danielle Fino) Kuras and Dawn Kuras; sister of Vaughnda Bone, Steven (Francine), Patrick (Zuly), Alan, and Neil (Diane) Winans and the late Michael and late Lloyd Jr. (Sherry) Winans; grandmother of Tyler, Samantha and Wyatt. Family will be present to receive friends Wednesday, March 23, from 2-9 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main Street, Angola, NY, where prayers will be said Thursday, March 24, at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. John Paul II Parish, Lake View, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 22, 2022.