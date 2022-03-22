Menu
Margaret L. "Peggy" KURAS
Heimburg-Addison Funeral Home, Inc.
262 North Main Street
Angola, NY
Prayer Service
Mar, 24 2022
9:15a.m.
Heimburg-Addison Funeral Home, Inc.
KURAS - Margaret L.
"Peggy" (nee Winans)
Of Derby, NY, entered into rest March 21, 2022, age 67. Loving wife of Anthony S. Kuras; stepmother of Todd (Danielle Fino) Kuras and Dawn Kuras; sister of Vaughnda Bone, Steven (Francine), Patrick (Zuly), Alan, and Neil (Diane) Winans and the late Michael and late Lloyd Jr. (Sherry) Winans; grandmother of Tyler, Samantha and Wyatt. Family will be present to receive friends Wednesday, March 23, from 2-9 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main Street, Angola, NY, where prayers will be said Thursday, March 24, at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. John Paul II Parish, Lake View, NY.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 22, 2022.
Mar
23
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Heimburg-Addison Funeral Home, Inc.
262 North Main Street, Angola, NY
Mar
24
Prayer Service
9:15a.m.
Heimburg-Addison Funeral Home, Inc.
262 North Main Street, Angola, NY
Mar
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John Paul II Parish
Lake View, NY
Heimburg-Addison Funeral Home, Inc.
So very sorry for your loss
Yvonne Durham
March 22, 2022
