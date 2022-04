LEBRENZ - Margaret D. (nee Pollock)Age 89, of Grand Island, her beautiful soul entered eternal peace on December 29, 2021. Loved by so many, wife of the late Charles E. Lebrenz; mother of Roxanne (Matthew) Walter, Kevin (Linda) Lebrenz, Brian (Tracy) Lebrenz and Jody (Patty) Lebenz; also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and three spoiled grand-puppies. Margaret volunteered many years for the Tonawanda City School District in her daughter's classroom, as well as at DeGraff Hospital and was a very proud member of the Grand Island Golden Age Center. She will always be remembered for her kindness, laughter and smile that touched so many peoples' hearts. A private service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Margaret's name to the Grand Island Golden Age Center. Condolences may be shared online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com