Margaret D. LEBRENZ
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY
LEBRENZ - Margaret D. (nee Pollock)
Age 89, of Grand Island, her beautiful soul entered eternal peace on December 29, 2021. Loved by so many, wife of the late Charles E. Lebrenz; mother of Roxanne (Matthew) Walter, Kevin (Linda) Lebrenz, Brian (Tracy) Lebrenz and Jody (Patty) Lebenz; also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and three spoiled grand-puppies. Margaret volunteered many years for the Tonawanda City School District in her daughter's classroom, as well as at DeGraff Hospital and was a very proud member of the Grand Island Golden Age Center. She will always be remembered for her kindness, laughter and smile that touched so many peoples' hearts. A private service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Margaret's name to the Grand Island Golden Age Center. Condolences may be shared online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
I'm so sorry to hear about your Mom. She was a wonderful person. Thoughts to all of you at this sad time. May peace & love replace the sorrow in the days to come. Love to all of you's!
Pam Jacoby
Friend
January 4, 2022
