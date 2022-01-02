LERMINIAUX - Margaret M.
(nee Rumfola)
Age 90, of Springville, NY, passed away on December 26, 2021. Wife of the late Henry Lerminiaux; mother of Mike (Karen) Lerminiaux, Pam (Jane Kish) Lerminiaux and Joan (Joe) Krzes; grandmother of Erin (Brian) Bibler, Kristen (Dan Cycon) Morrow and Amanda (Ricky) Roth; great-grandmother of Rachel and William Bibler and Olivia and Lucas Roth; sister of Lillian Beasley; also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11am at the St. Aloysius Church, 190 Franklin St., Springville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bertrand-Chaffee Hospital, 224 E. Main St., Springville, NY, 14141, or to the Crossroads House, 11 Liberty St., Batavia, NY, 14020. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.