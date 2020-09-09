ANDERSON - Margaret M. "Peg" (nee Feldmann)

September 7, 2020. Wife of the late Donald Anderson; dearest mother of Matthew (Anne), Joseph (Ellen), Michael (Sue), Christopher (Karen), David (Shari) Anderson, and Joyce (John) Vullo; loving grandmother of thirteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sister of the late Marie (Thomas) McBerney. Friends may call Thursday, 2-8 PM at the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 657 Abbott Rd. (corner Red Jacket Pkwy.). Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Friday, at 11:15 AM. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you should experience any delays. Face coverings are required. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial tributes may be made to OLV Homes of Charity.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2020.