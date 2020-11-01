BAUMLER - Margaret M.
"Peggy" (nee Carlson)
October 26, 2020. Loving mother of Maggie Baumler and the late Robin Baumler; dear grandmother of Brennan Baumler and Emma Shimberg; sister of Betty (the late Patrick Sr.) Gaffney; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services are being held privately. Arrangements by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.