Margaret M. "Peggy" BAUMLER
BAUMLER - Margaret M.
"Peggy" (nee Carlson)
October 26, 2020. Loving mother of Maggie Baumler and the late Robin Baumler; dear grandmother of Brennan Baumler and Emma Shimberg; sister of Betty (the late Patrick Sr.) Gaffney; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services are being held privately. Arrangements by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
