GILHOOLY - Margaret M.
(nee Maute) "Peggy"
Of West Seneca, NY, September 7, 2020. Beloved wife of Gerald Gilhooly; dearest mother of Patrick (Anne) Gilhooly, Colleen (Jim) Kajdas, Carol (Joe) Falkowski; loving grandmother of Kara (Brandon), Joshua, Jillian, Amanda, Moriah (Evan), Matthew, Cody, Justin, Kimberly, Brianna, Sarah, Julia and Patrick; great-grandmother of Liam; sister of Ann (late John) Schaefer, Kathy (Jerry) Yost, Bob (Lyn), Jim (Katie), Dennis (Vincenne), Gerry (Barb) and Paul (Beth) Maute; also survived by many relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, 3 PM-7 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St., (cor. of Borden Rd.) West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, 9:30 AM, at St. Mary's On The Hill Church (Lancaster). Please assemble in church. Condolences at www.klocfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2020.