Margaret M. "Peggy" GILHOOLY
GILHOOLY - Margaret M.
(nee Maute) "Peggy"
Of West Seneca, NY, September 7, 2020. Beloved wife of Gerald Gilhooly; dearest mother of Patrick (Anne) Gilhooly, Colleen (Jim) Kajdas, Carol (Joe) Falkowski; loving grandmother of Kara (Brandon), Joshua, Jillian, Amanda, Moriah (Evan), Matthew, Cody, Justin, Kimberly, Brianna, Sarah, Julia and Patrick; great-grandmother of Liam; sister of Ann (late John) Schaefer, Kathy (Jerry) Yost, Bob (Lyn), Jim (Katie), Dennis (Vincenne), Gerry (Barb) and Paul (Beth) Maute; also survived by many relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, 3 PM-7 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St., (cor. of Borden Rd.) West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, 9:30 AM, at St. Mary's On The Hill Church (Lancaster). Please assemble in church. Condolences at www.klocfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
