MacMURRAY - Margaret H. (nee Harmon)
Of Hamburg, entered into rest on December 10, 2021. Devoted mother of Mark (Joyce Snyder) MacMurray, Karen Saunders, late Gregory MacMurray, late Jody (James) Metzger and late Dianne MacMurray; cherished grandmother of six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; loving daughter of the late Lee and Polly Harmon; also survived by her sister Jean Montgomery, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Road, near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 3-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Flowers are gratefully accepted. Condolences may be shareed online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 13, 2021.