Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret H. MacMURRAY
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
MacMURRAY - Margaret H. (nee Harmon)
Of Hamburg, entered into rest on December 10, 2021. Devoted mother of Mark (Joyce Snyder) MacMurray, Karen Saunders, late Gregory MacMurray, late Jody (James) Metzger and late Dianne MacMurray; cherished grandmother of six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; loving daughter of the late Lee and Polly Harmon; also survived by her sister Jean Montgomery, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Road, near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 3-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Flowers are gratefully accepted. Condolences may be shareed online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Dec
14
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Kayla Saunders
Family
January 4, 2022
Kayla Saunders
Family
January 4, 2022
Kayla Saunders
Family
January 4, 2022
Nana you were the most amazing woman I´ve ever known and being your granddaughter was truly an honor and a privilege, I was blessed to of been able to have 35 years with you! Everything good in me I got from you! I am lost without you but I know your with god and your always with me Aidan and bri! I just miss you so much!! I love you and just pray you knew how much you meant to me and how much I love and appreciated you and all you´d done for me throughout my life!!
Kayla Saunders
Family
January 4, 2022
My friend. ,,,Forever and always,,,,,I shall remember you and miss you. Love Rene
Rene
December 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results