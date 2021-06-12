Menu
Margaret L. McTAGGART
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rich and Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service
306 Glenwood Ave
Burlington, NC
McTAGGART - Margaret L.
Of Elon, North Carolina, died on June 8, 2021, at the age of 97.5 at her residence at Brookdale Assisted Living Facility in Burlington, NC. She was born in 1923, in Johnsonburg, NY and lived in the Buffalo, NY area for 76 years. Burial will take place in the summer in Johnsonburg, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elon Community Church, PO Box 625, Elon NC 27244. Share condolences at www.richandthompson.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 12, 2021.
I remember you Mom from the 60's when my Mom would visit your house on Cleveland Drive when they were working on things for the PTA
Charles D Coyle
June 13, 2021
Aunt Margaret was a great Aunt to me and my family. She was always fun to be around and spend time with. I've only seen her a few times since she moved to NC but she has always been in my heart. She will be greatly missed but left a lot of nice memories. I loved you Aunt Margaret and your family.
Karen (McTaggart) Spain
Family
June 12, 2021
To the family of Mrs. McTaggart. I had the honor & privilege of serving your mother in the Belk Shoe Department, Burlington for many years. I have been retired for ten years now. My favorite memories of your loved one is how happy she made me feel & the joy she always left while sharing her beautiful smile and words that made my day. She left me feeling blessed if it were only for a season. I will never forget this beautiful lady!
I extend my heartfelt sympathy, love & prayers to the family.
God Bless you with His Healing Grace.

Sharon Faulkner
Elon, NC


Sharon Faulkner
Acquaintance
June 12, 2021
Remember your mom very fondly may she rest peacefully in Heaven God Bless
Bill Herzog
June 12, 2021
