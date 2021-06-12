McTAGGART - Margaret L.
Of Elon, North Carolina, died on June 8, 2021, at the age of 97.5 at her residence at Brookdale Assisted Living Facility in Burlington, NC. She was born in 1923, in Johnsonburg, NY and lived in the Buffalo, NY area for 76 years. Burial will take place in the summer in Johnsonburg, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elon Community Church, PO Box 625, Elon NC 27244. Share condolences at www.richandthompson.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 12, 2021.