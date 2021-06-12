To the family of Mrs. McTaggart. I had the honor & privilege of serving your mother in the Belk Shoe Department, Burlington for many years. I have been retired for ten years now. My favorite memories of your loved one is how happy she made me feel & the joy she always left while sharing her beautiful smile and words that made my day. She left me feeling blessed if it were only for a season. I will never forget this beautiful lady!

I extend my heartfelt sympathy, love & prayers to the family.

God Bless you with His Healing Grace.



Sharon Faulkner

Elon, NC







Sharon Faulkner Acquaintance June 12, 2021