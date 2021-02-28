MEYERS - Margaret Ann
(nee Wittmeyer)
Age 76, passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on March 3, 1944 in Buffalo, New York to Edward and Helen (nee Zgoda) Wittmeyer. She graduated from Lancaster High School with her future husband, Ted. Although the two had known each other since the 6th grade, they did not begin to date until after she graduated from Bryant and Stratton Business School. Marge created a beautiful, loving and welcoming home in their 55 years of marriage. During Ted's 20 years in the Air Force, they lived around the US, plus a two-year stint in Ankara, Turkey. Marge had a great sense of adventure and always took advantage of all there was to see, do, and learn at each place the family was stationed. During this time, she raised their two children, Pam and Kevin, and she volunteered extensively with various Air Force organizations and her children's activities and schools. After raising her children, Marge returned to the workforce at Northside Independent School District, San Antonio, Texas. She worked as the attendance secretary at a middle school for over 17 years until her retirement in 2003. Marge's greatest joy was traveling the world and spending time with her family and friends, especially her three grandchildren. She planned wonderful trips for her family, taking the interests of everyone into account. Always the social butterfly, Marge maintained many of her closest friendships from her childhood and collected many more along the way. She had a sincere interest in all of her family and friends' lives, making each person feel welcome, included, and loved. Marge did not let distance hinder the close relationships she maintained over the years with family and friends. Since retirement, Marge loved to take months-long visits to the Lancaster area to visit family and friends. Even though she had traveled all over the world, returning home was one of her favorites. She is preceded in death by her parents and her son-in-law, Jay Jones. Marge is survived by her husband, Theodore (Ted); her brother, Edward Wittmeyer; her children Pam Jones and Kevin Meyers; and her three grandsons Brandon Jones (Abby), Blake Jones (Emma) and Brock Jones. The family will receive friends for a Viewing and a Rosary service from 5 to 9 PM on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX 78232. Rosary will be at 7:30 PM. There will be a Mass held at 12 PM, Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 13715 Riggs Road, Helotes, TX 78023. Private burial will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. For those who would like to view the Livestream of these services and sign the Guestbook, please see the online obituary at www.porterloring.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lancaster Educational and Alumni Foundation, P.O. Box 196, Lancaster, NY 14086. Arrangements with PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH, 2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232, (210) 495-8221.
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.