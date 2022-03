May we extend our condolences for the loss of Margaret Ella. I, Brenda, remember her when she hosted a family gathering at her home. I wondered what was happening when we did not get christmas cards exchanged years ago. When Jack found Gary a few years ago he updated us on Margaret Ella's status. Aging parents are a hard process in our lives. Gary and I are in GA. 1821 Hickory Grove Church Road, Sparta, GA 31087. Would welcome periodic contact. Brenda [email protected]