PALMER - Margaret E.
(nee Fletcher)
Of Blasdell, NY, entered into rest September 22, 2021. Beloved wife of 69 years to the late Donald G. Palmer; devoted mother of Kathleen Ellen Palmer and the late Donna Lynn Palmer; loving daughter of the late William and Mary Fletcher; dear sister-in-law of Joyce Palmer, Esther (late Ron Wolfley) (late Thomas) Randall, Margaret (late Lester Green) (John) Clark, Larrie (Cheryl) (late Linda) Palmer and the late Dorothy (late Paul) Stiefler; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Blasdell Gospel Chapel, 88 Arthur Ave., Blasdell, on Saturday from 10-11 AM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. During WWII, Marge was a bandage maker, and has faithfully attended Blasdell Gospel Chapel for 69 years. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Camp Li-Lo-Li, 8811 Sunfish Run Rd., Randolf, NY 14772. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
