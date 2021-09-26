Puleo - Margaret E. "Peggy" (nee Motz)
of Hamburg, NY on Sept. 22, 2021. Beloved wife of late Salvatore C. "Sam" Puleo, devoted mother of Joseph Puleo and Linda (Paul) Brown; cherished grandmother of Dawn (Brian) Przybysz, Joseph G. Puleo (Heather Kerr), Sherri (Thomas, Jr.) Best, Lauren Brown (Derek Falbo) and Victoria Brown; loving great-grandmother of Rachel, Emily, Sydney, Megan, Sara, Sofia, Olivia, and Samuel; dear sister of late Carl Motz; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received Monday 3-7PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rt. 5) Hamburg NY, 627-2919, where services will be held Tuesday at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hamburg Lions Club. Online condolences and donations at www.lakesidefuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.