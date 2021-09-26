Menu
Margaret E. "Peggy" PULEO
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
Puleo - Margaret E. "Peggy" (nee Motz)
of Hamburg, NY on Sept. 22, 2021. Beloved wife of late Salvatore C. "Sam" Puleo, devoted mother of Joseph Puleo and Linda (Paul) Brown; cherished grandmother of Dawn (Brian) Przybysz, Joseph G. Puleo (Heather Kerr), Sherri (Thomas, Jr.) Best, Lauren Brown (Derek Falbo) and Victoria Brown; loving great-grandmother of Rachel, Emily, Sydney, Megan, Sara, Sofia, Olivia, and Samuel; dear sister of late Carl Motz; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received Monday 3-7PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rt. 5) Hamburg NY, 627-2919, where services will be held Tuesday at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hamburg Lions Club. Online condolences and donations at www.lakesidefuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg, NY
4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY
Sep
28
Service
10:00a.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg, NY
4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
