RADOTAVICH - Margaret(nee Sheffer)Passed away on November 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles Radotavich; she is also survived by her children; grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Private services and burial were held at the request of the family. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online register book at WWW.CANNANFH.COM