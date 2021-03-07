Menu
Margaret RAFFEL
1934 - 2021
1934
2021
RAFFEL - Margaret "Peggy"
(nee Peterson)
March 3, 2021 at age 86, beloved wife of the late Edward Arthur Raffel; dear mother of the late William Edward Raffel; sister of Judith (Richard) Besser; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be no prior visitation. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Peggy's memory to Deerhurst Presbyterian Church or Hospice Buffalo Inc.. Arrangements by GRECO FUNERAL HOME. Please visit Peggy's Tribute Page to share condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
