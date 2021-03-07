RAFFEL - Margaret "Peggy"
(nee Peterson)
March 3, 2021 at age 86, beloved wife of the late Edward Arthur Raffel; dear mother of the late William Edward Raffel; sister of Judith (Richard) Besser; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be no prior visitation. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Peggy's memory to Deerhurst Presbyterian Church or Hospice Buffalo Inc.. Arrangements by GRECO FUNERAL HOME. Please visit Peggy's Tribute Page to share condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.