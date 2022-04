REINARD - Margaret A. (nee Jaskowiak)

April 15, 2022, beloved wife of the late Andrew; dear mother of David (Nancy), Patricia Reinard and Kathleen (Robert) Connors; survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister of Charles "Tuna" (Marilyn), James (Joan) and the late Raymond (Gladys) and Joseph Jaskowiak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St. on Thursday 3-5:30 PM (Funeral Prayers at 5:30 PM).







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.