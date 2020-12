RODRIGUEZ - Margaret (nee Brady)Of Buffalo, entered into rest peacefully December 3, 2020. Devoted mother to Jodi Impelliteri, Richard Rodriguez and of James Brady; beloved companion of Steven Pabon; loving daughter of the late John and Margaret Brady; cherished grandmother of Patrick; also survived by siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins. No prior visitation. Private Service. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com