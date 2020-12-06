RODRIGUEZ - Margaret (nee Brady)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest peacefully December 3, 2020. Devoted mother to Jodi Impelliteri, Richard Rodriguez and of James Brady; beloved companion of Steven Pabon; loving daughter of the late John and Margaret Brady; cherished grandmother of Patrick; also survived by siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins. No prior visitation. Private Service. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.