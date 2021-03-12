Menu
SCHMIDT - Margaret B. (nee Burton) Of Tonawanda, Twp., March 8, 2021. Wife of the late Albert E. Schmidt; dear mother of Charles E. (Patricia), David W. Schmidt and Jane (Paul) Piduch; loving grandmother of Gregory P. Piduch and Rebecca A. (Jack) McGowan; predeceased by three brothers and two sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Sunday, 2-5 PM. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. A Memorial Service at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 44 Chapel Rd., at Delaware Rd., Kenmore, will commence Monday at 1 PM. Required face masks, social distancing and capacity recommendations will be followed. Memorial contributions to Buffalo City Mission, PO Box 174, Buffalo 14240, are preferred.


