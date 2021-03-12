SCHMIDT - Margaret B.
(nee Burton)
Of Tonawanda, Twp., March 8, 2021. Wife of the late Albert E. Schmidt; dear mother of Charles E. (Patricia), David W. Schmidt and Jane (Paul) Piduch; loving grandmother of Gregory P. Piduch and Rebecca A. (Jack) McGowan; predeceased by three brothers and two sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Sunday, 2-5 PM. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. A Memorial Service at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 44 Chapel Rd., at Delaware Rd., Kenmore, will commence Monday at 1 PM. Required face masks, social distancing and capacity recommendations will be followed. Memorial contributions to Buffalo City Mission, PO Box 174, Buffalo 14240, are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 12, 2021.