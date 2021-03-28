Margaret was my cousin but I always thought of her as my big sister. We lived at 301 Wagner Ave. and enjoyed many a back yard party with family and friends. Margret was my matron of honor when I was married and Godmother to our daughter Andrea. We kept up with each other via phone, exchanging recipes and stories about our children. She will always be a shining star in my mind and I will miss her until we meet again in heaven. Distance and COVID prevent us from being there with family and friends during this difficult time. Please know we are there in our thoughts, prayers and love.

Cathy and Tony

Cathy and Anthony Dietl-Ottaviani Family March 29, 2021