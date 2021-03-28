Menu
Margaret M. SISTI
SISTI - Margaret M. (nee Lentz)
March 26, 2021. Wife of the late Anthony Sr.; mother of Maria Sisti, Lisa (Howard) Vaughn, Juliana Krzemien, the late Christopher and estranged son Anthony Sisti Jr.; Nana of Lindsay (Jim) Jakubowski and Courtney (Jimmy) Graziano, Kyle (Gabrielle) Krzemien and Trevor Krzemien (Emily Burow); Mimi of Ainsley and Luca. Margaret was the best wife, mother, Nana, Mimi and best friend anyone could ever ask for. Family will be present Tuesday, 2-7 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew Church (Crocker and Reiman Sts.) Wednesday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers donations in Margaret's memory may be made to Save the Michaels of the World, Inc. (737 Delaware Avenue, Suite 101 Buffalo, NY 14209). Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times during services. Online condolences at www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mar
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Andrew Church
Crocker & Reiman Sts, NY
Please except my condolences to your family!
Suzie Wojciechowski
May 3, 2021
Dear Juli and Family - I am so very sorry for your loss. Marge was a caring and thoughtful friend at Town Hall and she always poked her head in the door when she came upstairs. Marge never failed to ask about my family, especially after the loss of our Hannah. I'll keep you all in my prayers.
Connie Paoletti
Coworker
March 30, 2021
Margaret was my godmother. I always admired how much family meant to her and the time she took to be present for them. She was thoughtful, kind and a good listener. I know she knew how much she was loved and that I will miss her.
Andrea Ottaviani
Family
March 30, 2021
Tony, Maria, Lisa, & Julie: My heartfelt condolences to you & your families on the passing of your sweet Mom. I would run into her occasionally at St. Gabriel’s and she always had a smile on her face & a warm hug! I’m sorry that I can’t attend her services but know that my thoughts and prayers are there with you. Rest In Peace Mrs. Sisti!
Glenda Rieck Stahura
Friend
March 30, 2021
Laura Ottaviani Schafer
March 30, 2021
Margaret was my cousin but I always thought of her as my big sister. We lived at 301 Wagner Ave. and enjoyed many a back yard party with family and friends. Margret was my matron of honor when I was married and Godmother to our daughter Andrea. We kept up with each other via phone, exchanging recipes and stories about our children. She will always be a shining star in my mind and I will miss her until we meet again in heaven. Distance and COVID prevent us from being there with family and friends during this difficult time. Please know we are there in our thoughts, prayers and love.
Cathy and Tony
Cathy and Anthony Dietl-Ottaviani
Family
March 29, 2021
Juli, Lisa, Maria, we are so saddened to hear of the passing of your Mom. Marge was a beautiful, classy lady with a loving and kind heart. We’re sorry we can’t be there to join in the celebration of her life, but please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you and your entire family.
Don & Karen Waldron
March 29, 2021
Dear Family,

For the short time I've had the pleasure of being your Mom's neighbor, her exuberance to get well and live life again is something I'll not soon forget. She was truly an inspiration and a beautiful soul, now an angel in heaven watching over her family. My sincere condolences.
Shirley Lucca
Friend
March 29, 2021
Julie,Maria & Lisa,
Your Mom was 1 of a kind! My heart goes out to all of you and I know that she loved you all very much. I will definitely miss her and continue to pray for her.
Linda Karaszewski
Friend
March 29, 2021
Sisti family, it's been close to 40 years, since I had seen any of you. I always remember your mom as being a very nice person. My thoughts and prayers for your family.
Jeff Lewandowski
March 29, 2021
Maria, Lisa, Julie and Tony, I´m so sorry to hear of the loss of your Mom. I´m out of town now but please know that you are all in my prayers. Barb
Barbara Hails
March 29, 2021
Annie
March 28, 2021
My deepest condolences on the passing of your mom. I always loved seeing her at least once a year while I was registering my dog, she was always very friendly, we also saw her last year when my mom was in rehab , they visited each other .. sadly my mom passed away 6 weeks ago too, very sad times indeed.. my thoughts and prayers with you all because this is truly heart breaking ....
Kathy (Porzio) Kasniak
March 28, 2021
Juli & family , My heart, thoughts, and prayers are with you and your family at this time. I hope that all of the memories you have with your Mom will keep her spirit alive forever! Xoxo
Maria Sarama
March 28, 2021
I called her, 'My Margie!' She was my Buddy, my Co-Worker, My Friend! My heart is so sad, I will miss her dearly! I truly regret not being in NY for her funeral! I have been praying for My Margie for many years, and will continue to pray for her soul! She is surely with God! May God Bless Juli, Maria, Lisa and Tony and your family members and grant you Peace.
Sharon Styborski
March 28, 2021
MY AUNT MARGE WAS ONE OF THE SWEETEST WOMAN ON THIS WORLD HER AND MY MOM WERE TWO OF A KIND THEY WOULD DO ANY THING FOR ANY ONE MY LOVE FOR HER IS LIKE SHE WAS MY SECOND MOTHER I WILL NEVER FORGET HER SHE WILL BE IN MY HEART ALWAYS LOVE YOUR 4th DAUGHTER MARY ANN
M,ARY ANN OLEJNICZAK
March 28, 2021
MARY ANN OLEJNICZAK
Family
March 28, 2021
Marge was such a wonderful lady and a great friend to my mom Jean. I will always remember a time she joined us for family dinner and the kids were off their rockers with crazy stories and laughing. After the dinner I asked my mom if Marge would still want to be friends with a woman who's family was off the rails..we both had a good laugh and obviously they remained dear friends.

I'm so very sorry for your family's loss of its matriarch and shining star.
Jen Reardon
Friend
March 28, 2021
I am so so very sorry for your loss..Marge was a wonderful lady. She was kind, funny and sassy!!! Your Mom was the best friend/neighbor to my mom!! We will all miss her very much...much love and may she rest in peace
Lisa Harrington
Friend
March 28, 2021
Margaret was a joy to be around her smile would brighten a room. You’ll be missed but Heaven received a beautiful angel.
Darleen. Greg Scharmach
Neighbor
March 28, 2021
