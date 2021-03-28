SISTI - Margaret M. (nee Lentz)
March 26, 2021. Wife of the late Anthony Sr.; mother of Maria Sisti, Lisa (Howard) Vaughn, Juliana Krzemien, the late Christopher and estranged son Anthony Sisti Jr.; Nana of Lindsay (Jim) Jakubowski and Courtney (Jimmy) Graziano, Kyle (Gabrielle) Krzemien and Trevor Krzemien (Emily Burow); Mimi of Ainsley and Luca. Margaret was the best wife, mother, Nana, Mimi and best friend anyone could ever ask for. Family will be present Tuesday, 2-7 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew Church (Crocker and Reiman Sts.) Wednesday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers donations in Margaret's memory may be made to Save the Michaels of the World, Inc. (737 Delaware Avenue, Suite 101 Buffalo, NY 14209). Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times during services. Online condolences at www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.