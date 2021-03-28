Menu
Margaret "Peggy" SOWINSKI
Kolano Funeral Home
396 Amherst Street
Buffalo, NY
SOWINSKI - Margaret "Peggy" (nee Kohl)
Of Buffalo, NY, March 27, 2021, at age 82. Beloved wife of the late William T. Sowinski; loving mother of Patti Sue O'Malley and Scott (Lynn) Richter; devoted grandmother of Connor (fiance Emily Buerster), Maggie and Patrick O'Malley; dear sister of Edward (Sharon) Kohl and the late Richard (Audrey) Kohl; also survived by nieces and nephews. There are no prior visitations. Funeral Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Donations in Margaret's memory, may be made to the Ebenezer United Church of Christ, 630 Main St., West Seneca, NY 14224. Please share your condolences and memories online at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
Kolano Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Peggy, Bill and Jack traveled with me on my Bingo Trips to Turning stone. We became good friends. My heartfelt sympathy your loss. May God bless your Mom with eternal peace. Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories!
Jackie "D"
March 31, 2021
Peggy was my second mother as a kid. Always caring but would set you straight when needed. I was blessed to be a part of the family and knowing Mom and Bill, helped mold me to what I am today. God bless you Mom and thank you!
Chris Garvey
March 28, 2021
Peggy was a sweet lady and a dear friend of my mother, Marian. We will both miss her sweet smile and kind heart. Patti Sue we will keep you and your family in our hearts and prayers.
Mary LaBrake & Marian Lukomski
March 28, 2021
