SOWINSKI - Margaret "Peggy" (nee Kohl)
Of Buffalo, NY, March 27, 2021, at age 82. Beloved wife of the late William T. Sowinski; loving mother of Patti Sue O'Malley and Scott (Lynn) Richter; devoted grandmother of Connor (fiance Emily Buerster), Maggie and Patrick O'Malley; dear sister of Edward (Sharon) Kohl and the late Richard (Audrey) Kohl; also survived by nieces and nephews. There are no prior visitations. Funeral Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Donations in Margaret's memory, may be made to the Ebenezer United Church of Christ, 630 Main St., West Seneca, NY 14224. Please share your condolences and memories online at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.