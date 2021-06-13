Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret L. SYPOSS
FUNERAL HOME
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
5893 Hoover Road
Sanborn, NY
SYPOSS - Margaret L.
Of Sanborn, NY. December 12, 2020. Wife of Robert C. Syposs; mother of Audrey Stafford; grandmother of Logan and Evan Kuhlmey; sister of Karl Oldag; also survived by many nieces and nephews; sister of a late brother and sister. Her family will be present on Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 4-7 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Road, SANBORN, NY, with Funeral Services following at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Pets Alive of WNY, 7007 Campbell Blvd., North Tonawanda, NY 14120. Margaret donated her body to the Anatomical Gift Program at the Jacobs School of Medicine. For guest register, please visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
5893 Hoover Road, Sanborn, NY
Jun
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
5893 Hoover Road, Sanborn, NY
Jun
17
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
5893 Hoover Road, Sanborn, NY
Jun
17
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
5893 Hoover Road, Sanborn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.