SYPOSS - Margaret L.
Of Sanborn, NY. December 12, 2020. Wife of Robert C. Syposs; mother of Audrey Stafford; grandmother of Logan and Evan Kuhlmey; sister of Karl Oldag; also survived by many nieces and nephews; sister of a late brother and sister. Her family will be present on Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 4-7 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Road, SANBORN, NY, with Funeral Services following at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Pets Alive of WNY, 7007 Campbell Blvd., North Tonawanda, NY 14120. Margaret donated her body to the Anatomical Gift Program at the Jacobs School of Medicine. For guest register, please visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.