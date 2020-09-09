Menu
Margaret T. LINDSEY
LINDSEY - Margaret T.
(nee Arbeiter)
Age 98, of North Tonawanda, September 7, 2020, in Elderwood at Wheatfield. Margaret was an Avon Representative for over 60 years and had also been employed as a North Tonawanda school system cafeteria worker. She enjoyed traveling, tole painting, antiques, and gardening. She was the wife of the late Leon Lindsey; beloved mother of Cindy (Rev. Ernest) Green, Connie (Bryan) Lozinsky, and the late Loretta Ann Lindsey; grandmother of Lindsey (Jay Brothers) Meyers, Joseph and Nicolas Cappellano, Ernest Green IV, and Kimberley (Andrew) Kouzan; great-grandmother of Max, Theo, and Graham; she was the sister of the late Mitzi Bowman. Friends may call at the FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda, on Friday from 3-7 PM. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10 AM in St. Paul Lutheran Church, 453 Old Falls Blvd., in North Tonawanda. Interment will be in St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery. Due to current circumstances, social distancing and masks will be required to adhere with current regulations. If so desired, memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes, 331 Alberta Dr. #106, Buffalo, NY 14226. Please share your condolences online at www.frettholdfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2020.
