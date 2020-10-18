Menu
October 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Thurston; dear mother of Peggy (James) Keyes, James (Sandra) Thurston and Harry (Kathleen) Thurston; dearest grandmother of Michael Keyes, Thomas (Lisa) Thurston, Jessica (Justin) Josker and Joseph Thurston; great-grandmother of Vivian Josker and Rhiannon Keyes; predeceased by two brothers and four sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass at St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 135 N. Ogden St., Buffalo, NY 14206, Saturday October 24, 2020, at 12 Noon. Please assemble at church. Masks required. Arrangements by the MICHAEL A. DiVINCENZO FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
