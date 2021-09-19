TOWNSEND - Margaret Virginia (nee Dent)
Passed away on December 14, 2019, in Naples, FL. She was 96 years old and died of natural causes. Peggy was born in Pittsburgh, Pa and lived most of her life in the Tonawanda and Kenmore, NY. She was predeceased by her husband LeRoy Townsend Jr.; her parents John and Harriett Dent; and her sister Mary Vanderheid. She is survived by her sister Eileen Phillips; her daughters Sandra Neher and Laura Scott; her grandchildren Van (Sally), Polly (Ken), and John (Jennifer); her great-grandchildren Rose, Jack, Paige, Lucy, Henry, Will, Townsend and Grant; and many nieces and nephews. Peggy will be remembered for all of the energy and love she put into family gatherings and holidays. Over the years she attended many graduations, weddings and birthday celebrations. She dyed and hid Easter eggs, sewed beautiful clothes for her daughters and granddaughters and their dolls, made Yorkshire pudding and sugar cookie cutouts for Christmas and kept in touch with many friends from her early life. Her family, including the Vanderheids in Naples, was happy to honor her by attending her 90th and 95th birthday celebrations where many stories were shared and new memories were made. Margaret was a longtime member of Salem United Church of Christ, in Tonawanda, New York. She will be buried alongside her husband at Elmlawn Cemetery, 3939 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY on Saturday, September 25th, at 11 AM. Please meet at cemetery office. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Online condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.