WILD - Margaret L.
(nee Renaud)
May 31, 2021, beloved wife of 64 years to the late Henry Paul Wild, Jr.; devoted mother of Henry Paul III, Joseph (Anne), David (Michele), Mary (Daniel) Dietrich, Thomas (Bobbi), Barbara (Steven) Sevilla, Timothy (Jacqueline) and John (Jill); loving grandmother of 23 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Harold and Elizabeth (nee Keyes) Renaud; dear sister of Harold (Betty) Renaud and the late Elizabeth Brach, Mary Wolf; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 AM on Thursday at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 8500 Main Street (corner Harris Hill), Williamsville. Guests are requested to assemble at the church. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2021.