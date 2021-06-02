Menu
Margaret L. WILD
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue
Buffalo, NY
WILD - Margaret L.
(nee Renaud)
May 31, 2021, beloved wife of 64 years to the late Henry Paul Wild, Jr.; devoted mother of Henry Paul III, Joseph (Anne), David (Michele), Mary (Daniel) Dietrich, Thomas (Bobbi), Barbara (Steven) Sevilla, Timothy (Jacqueline) and John (Jill); loving grandmother of 23 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Harold and Elizabeth (nee Keyes) Renaud; dear sister of Harold (Betty) Renaud and the late Elizabeth Brach, Mary Wolf; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 AM on Thursday at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 8500 Main Street (corner Harris Hill), Williamsville. Guests are requested to assemble at the church. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church
8500 Main Street (corner Harris Hill), Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
Our condolences.
Bill and Kathy Dziejman
Friend
June 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family
Jean and Len Grosso
June 3, 2021
Harold and family our prayers go out for you on the loss of your sister.
Joanne & Bob Meyer
June 3, 2021
Joe, Mary, and family - our deepest sympathies to you on the loss of your mom. It's never easy. You are in our thoughts and prayers. ~Peace
Paul & Susan Napier
Other
June 2, 2021
