Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret M. WITKOWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 25 2022
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
Send Flowers
WITKOWSKI - Margaret M.
(nee Yager)
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest on March 17, 2022. Beloved wife of David R. Witkowski; devoted mother of Jennifer Witkowski (Jason); cherished Nana of Kalvin (Nikki) Witkowski, Kevin Witkowski and Jason Kelly Jr.; loving daughter of the late Thomas and Helen Yager; dear sister of Thomas (Mary) Yager, Kathy (Edward) Fisher, Helen Yager, Patty Anderson, Donna (Anthony) Zitnik, William (Sue) Yager, John Yager, the late Dennis (Donna) Yager and the late Marian Carluzzo; survived by many nieces, nephews and in-laws. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Flowers graciously declined. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
25
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.