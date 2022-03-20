WITKOWSKI - Margaret M.
(nee Yager)
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest on March 17, 2022. Beloved wife of David R. Witkowski; devoted mother of Jennifer Witkowski (Jason); cherished Nana of Kalvin (Nikki) Witkowski, Kevin Witkowski and Jason Kelly Jr.; loving daughter of the late Thomas and Helen Yager; dear sister of Thomas (Mary) Yager, Kathy (Edward) Fisher, Helen Yager, Patty Anderson, Donna (Anthony) Zitnik, William (Sue) Yager, John Yager, the late Dennis (Donna) Yager and the late Marian Carluzzo; survived by many nieces, nephews and in-laws. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Flowers graciously declined. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.