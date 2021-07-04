YOUNG - Margaret J. "Peggy" (nee Stewart)

Of Lake View, NY, June 26, 2021. Loving wife of David Young; cherished mother of Thomas (Maryann) Gould, Jason (Linda) Gould, Ellen (Daniel) Rychlik, Carlin (Eric) Opferbeck, Mark Young, Matthew Young, and Cami (Elie) Shaw; dearest grandmother of 17 grandchildren and great-grandmother of one great-grandchild; dear sister of Judith Hards, Becky Onze, Amy Goelz and the late Wendy Malikowski; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Monday, July 5, from 4-8 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. FUNERAL HOME (HAMBURG CHAPEL), 207 Main St., where a service will be held Tuesday, July 6, at 11 AM. Peggy was a famous western country singer, known as Peggy Jo Stewart. She performed throughout the United States, Canada, and on the Laurence Welk Show. In her later years, Peggy obtained her Master's Degree in Special Education. She was also very devoted to her strong, Christian faith.







Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.