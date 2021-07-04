Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret J. "Peggy" YOUNG
FUNERAL HOME
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg Chapel
207 Main Street
Hamburg, NY
YOUNG - Margaret J. "Peggy" (nee Stewart)
Of Lake View, NY, June 26, 2021. Loving wife of David Young; cherished mother of Thomas (Maryann) Gould, Jason (Linda) Gould, Ellen (Daniel) Rychlik, Carlin (Eric) Opferbeck, Mark Young, Matthew Young, and Cami (Elie) Shaw; dearest grandmother of 17 grandchildren and great-grandmother of one great-grandchild; dear sister of Judith Hards, Becky Onze, Amy Goelz and the late Wendy Malikowski; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Monday, July 5, from 4-8 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. FUNERAL HOME (HAMBURG CHAPEL), 207 Main St., where a service will be held Tuesday, July 6, at 11 AM. Peggy was a famous western country singer, known as Peggy Jo Stewart. She performed throughout the United States, Canada, and on the Laurence Welk Show. In her later years, Peggy obtained her Master's Degree in Special Education. She was also very devoted to her strong, Christian faith.


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg Chapel
207 Main Street, Hamburg, NY
Jul
6
Service
11:00a.m.
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg Chapel
207 Main Street, Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry to hear. I had been trying to find her as I have some memorabilia. I knew her when she was singing as a young teen. My mother had a fan club for her. I would welcome contact.
Bonnie Bowen
Other
July 10, 2021
David: I was so shocked and saddened to hear of Peggy's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. She was a great person.....
CIndy Critoph
July 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results