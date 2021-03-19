VERNER - MargaretRose

(nee Nawotniak)

March 18, 2021 age 77 of Depew, NY. Beloved wife of 51 years to Jack Verner; dearest mother of Cheryl (Michael) Clark and Regina (Steve) Robinson; dear grandmother of Kaitlyn Clark, Erin and Ashlyn Robinson; and her Daisy Mae; sister of the late Eugene (Ruth) Nawotniak. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew, at 9 AM. Interment to follow in St. Adalbert Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 19, 2021.