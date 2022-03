HARF - Margarita "Peggy"December 11, 2021, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Harf and Guy Michael Celano; devoted mother of John Celano, Lynn (William) Cutler and the late Cheryl (Christopher) Celano; loving grandmother of Christina Hart, Steven Celano, Nicholas (Emma) Celano, Lauren Cutler, Leah Cutler and Lindsey Cutler; great-grandmother of Jayce, Mason, Avery and Jaxon. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd). Entombment will be held privately at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com