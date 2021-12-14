HARF - Margarita "Peggy"
December 11, 2021, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Harf and Guy Michael Celano; devoted mother of John Celano, Lynn (William) Cutler and the late Cheryl (Christopher) Celano; loving grandmother of Christina Hart, Steven Celano, Nicholas (Emma) Celano, Lauren Cutler, Leah Cutler and Lindsey Cutler; great-grandmother of Jayce, Mason, Avery and Jaxon. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd). Entombment will be held privately at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 14, 2021.