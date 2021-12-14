Menu
Margarita "Peggy" HARF
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
HARF - Margarita "Peggy"
December 11, 2021, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Harf and Guy Michael Celano; devoted mother of John Celano, Lynn (William) Cutler and the late Cheryl (Christopher) Celano; loving grandmother of Christina Hart, Steven Celano, Nicholas (Emma) Celano, Lauren Cutler, Leah Cutler and Lindsey Cutler; great-grandmother of Jayce, Mason, Avery and Jaxon. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd). Entombment will be held privately at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
