MILLER - Margery A.
January 6, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Bertram and late Ruth Miller and dear sister of the late David; survived by many cherished cousins, devoted friends and six furry friends. After earning a degree from the University of Colorado Boulder, Marge worked as an architect. She later taught elementary school before returning to Buffalo, where she graduated from UB Law School and served as a legal guardian until her retirement. Marge had a lifelong love of fine art and classical music. She was devoted to her two dogs and many cats. A Celebration of Marge's Life is scheduled for June 2021. Memorials may be made to Tabby Town at www.tabbytown.org
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 6 to Sep. 9, 2020.