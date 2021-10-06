Menu
Margery F. HELLERER
HELLERER - Margery F.
(nee Hogan)
October 2, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Hellerer; loving mother of Mark (Christine), Susan (Stephen Milgrim) Hellerer, Karen (late Richard) Rittling, Gregory (Judith), Matthew and Mary Jo (Gregory Ipolito) Hellerer; survived by 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, 9:30 AM, at St. Rose of Lima RC Church. Memorials to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Rose of Lima RC Church
NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was sorry to hear of your mom's passing. I have so many great memories of her. Her smile, her laugh, her kind heart. She was like second mom. Cherish your memories.
Mary Beth (Hausle) Mainprize
October 7, 2021
Judy I am so sorry for the loss of your loved one. I pray you can find peace. I´m praying for you and your family in this difficult time.
Barbara Attea-Ludwick
October 7, 2021
Prayers to all the Hellerer's as I think of fond memories of Mrs. Hellerer when I was growing up! PAX!!
Robert Higgins
October 6, 2021
she was the best customer and friend in the world. God bless you all love MaryJean
MaryJean Drdul
October 6, 2021
