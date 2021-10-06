HELLERER - Margery F.
(nee Hogan)
October 2, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Hellerer; loving mother of Mark (Christine), Susan (Stephen Milgrim) Hellerer, Karen (late Richard) Rittling, Gregory (Judith), Matthew and Mary Jo (Gregory Ipolito) Hellerer; survived by 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, 9:30 AM, at St. Rose of Lima RC Church. Memorials to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2021.