BUKOWSKI - Marguerite "Bete" (nee Cotter)
September 6, 2021, age 97. Beloved wife of the late William M. Bukowski, MD; loving mother of Barbara A., Kate, William M. (Nina Howe) Bukowski, Jr., Beth M. (Richard) Franklin, Martha J. (Cary Wade) Thomson, Peter J. (Mary) and Joan M. Bukowski; dearest grandmother of Adrienne (Peter van der Vlugt), Monica and Chetwood Thomson, Anastasia and Nicholas Howe-Bukowski, Rosemary (Jorge Ruel), Peter J., Jr. (Alison) and Caroline Bukowski; great-grandmother of Maia and Nicolai van der Vlugt; sister of the late Anastatia, Paul Barry, MD, Sr. Joan Cotter D.C., J. Patrick and William J. Cotter; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday 4-7 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday at 10 AM at St. Mark's R.C. Church. In charity for one another only fully vaccinated mourners are welcomed (please wear a mask). Memorials to Sisters of Charity Hospital Foundation or the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Foundation. Flowers gratefully declined. Please visit www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 12 to Sep. 16, 2021.