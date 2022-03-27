Menu
Marguerite D. "Sherry" KERMIS Ph.D.
March 17, 2022. Beloved wife of 49 years to Dr. George Kermis; loving mother of Amelia (Carter Lindborg MD) Kermis and Rachael Kermis MD; devoted Nana of Linnéa and Rowan; sister of Susan Dailey, James (Carol) DeYeager, Richard (Amy) DeYeager; also survived by many, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. Family and friends may call on Thursday, March 31, from 4-8 PM and Friday, April 1, from 4-8 PM, at PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road, Williamsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 2, at 10:30 AM, at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville, NY 14221. Please assemble at church. Memorial contributions to: Dr's George and Marguerite Kermis Scholarship Fund c/o Canisius College Development Office, 2001 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14208 are welcome. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2022.
