KERMIS - Marguerite D., PhD(née DeYeager) "Sherry"March 17, 2022. Beloved wife of 49 years to Dr. George Kermis; loving mother of Amelia (Carter Lindborg MD) Kermis and Rachael Kermis MD; devoted Nana of Linnéa and Rowan; sister of Susan Dailey, James (Carol) DeYeager, Richard (Amy) DeYeager; also survived by many, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. Family and friends may call on Thursday, March 31, from 4-8 PM and Friday, April 1, from 4-8 PM, at PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road, Williamsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 2, at 10:30 AM, at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville, NY 14221. Please assemble at church. Memorial contributions to: Dr's George and Marguerite Kermis Scholarship Fund c/o Canisius College Development Office, 2001 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14208 are welcome.