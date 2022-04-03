Menu
Marguerite V. MENDOLA
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
MENDOLA - Marguerite V.
(nee Slate)
Of Hamburg, entered into rest March 28, 2022. Devoted mother of Maria (Darin) Mendola-White and Joe (Mollie) Mendola; cherished grandmother of Shelby (Ryan) Rodems, Halie (Nathan) Newland, Joie Mendola, and Patrick Sullivan; adored great-grandmother of Nora Newland; loving daughter of the late Frank and Jacqueline Slate; dear sister of Bonnie Slate-Fraterrigo; fond aunt of Thomas (Jen) and Michael (Melinda) Fraterrigo; also survived by many special family and friends. No prior visitation. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.
Maria and Joey So sad to hear of your mom's passing. I remember happier days when your parents and others of my generation would hold parties at each others homes. Life is fleeting. May she rest in peace.
Mike Mendola
Family
April 3, 2022
Dear Maria, Joe and family, So very sorry to learn of your mom's passing. Sending prayers and hoping the wonderful family memories help ease the sorrow you are experiencing. God bless.
John McDonnell
School
April 3, 2022
