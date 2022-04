MENDOLA - Marguerite V.(nee Slate)Of Hamburg, entered into rest March 28, 2022. Devoted mother of Maria (Darin) Mendola-White and Joe (Mollie) Mendola; cherished grandmother of Shelby (Ryan) Rodems, Halie (Nathan) Newland, Joie Mendola, and Patrick Sullivan; adored great-grandmother of Nora Newland; loving daughter of the late Frank and Jacqueline Slate; dear sister of Bonnie Slate-Fraterrigo; fond aunt of Thomas (Jen) and Michael (Melinda) Fraterrigo; also survived by many special family and friends. No prior visitation. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com