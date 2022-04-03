MENDOLA - Marguerite V.
(nee Slate)
Of Hamburg, entered into rest March 28, 2022. Devoted mother of Maria (Darin) Mendola-White and Joe (Mollie) Mendola; cherished grandmother of Shelby (Ryan) Rodems, Halie (Nathan) Newland, Joie Mendola, and Patrick Sullivan; adored great-grandmother of Nora Newland; loving daughter of the late Frank and Jacqueline Slate; dear sister of Bonnie Slate-Fraterrigo; fond aunt of Thomas (Jen) and Michael (Melinda) Fraterrigo; also survived by many special family and friends. No prior visitation. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.