Marguerite "Peggy" MEYER
1929 - 2020
BORN
May 27, 1929
DIED
September 12, 2020
MEYER - Marguerite "Peggy" (nee Myers)
Of Lancaster, NY, September 12, 2020, beloved wife of the late Norman; loving mother of Cheryl (Doren) Goldstone, Bruce (Annette) and Susan (John) Buzzard; dearest grandmother of Jennie (Dennis Danforth) Goldstone, Andrea (Brett) Moldenhauer, Jennifer (JP) Anthony and Alyssa (Ben) Cerny; great-grandmother of Brynn, Dex and Jack Anthony, Benjamin, Campbell and Ruby Moldenhauer and Willow Cerny. A Memorial Service will be held Friday morning at 11 AM at St. John Lutheran Church, 55 Pleasant Ave., Lancaster. Masks required. No prior visitations. Please share online condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church
55 Pleasant Ave., Lancaster, New York
