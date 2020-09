MEYER - Marguerite "Peggy" (nee Myers)Of Lancaster, NY, September 12, 2020, beloved wife of the late Norman; loving mother of Cheryl (Doren) Goldstone, Bruce (Annette) and Susan (John) Buzzard; dearest grandmother of Jennie (Dennis Danforth) Goldstone, Andrea (Brett) Moldenhauer, Jennifer (JP) Anthony and Alyssa (Ben) Cerny; great-grandmother of Brynn, Dex and Jack Anthony, Benjamin, Campbell and Ruby Moldenhauer and Willow Cerny. A Memorial Service will be held Friday morning at 11 AM at St. John Lutheran Church, 55 Pleasant Ave., Lancaster. Masks required. No prior visitations. Please share online condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com