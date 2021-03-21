Ostrander - Marguerite (nee Harris)
March 20, 2021, of Lake View, NY. Beloved wife of the late Thomas H. Ostrander; devoted mother of Catherine (Patrick) Evens, Patricia M. Livsey, Thomas (Jeannine) and Michael; cherished grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of two; loving sister of Kathleen (Steve) Johnson; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Friends received on Tuesday, March 23rd, from 4-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075. A Mass of Christian Burial to take place at St. John Paul II Parish on Wednesday, March 24, at 11 AM. Please assemble at the church. Interment at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery to follow mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, or Plymouth Crossroads. Condolences and donations may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.